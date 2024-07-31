First Nations women are at greater risk of stillbirth. Here’s why – and what we can do about it
By Deanna Stuart-Butler, Indigenous Research Officer, The University of Queensland
Aleena Wojcieszek, Clinical Perinatal Epidemiologist, The University of Queensland
Sarah Graham, Epidemiologist, Mater Research Institute, The University of Queensland
Valerie Ah Chee, Indigenous Research Midwife, Stillbirth Centre of Research Excellence, The University of Queensland
Vicki Flenady, Professor, Mater Research Institute; Director, Centre of Research Excellence in Stillbirth, The University of Queensland
First Nations women face almost twice the risk of stillbirth compared to non-First Nations women. Much of the inequity can be linked to the ongoing impact of colonisation on birthing women.
- Wednesday, July 31, 2024