Human Rights Observatory

How to win on your own terms: Simone Biles claims her eighth Olympic gold on her Paris 2024 ‘redemption tour’

By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Health & Physical Education (Adj.), Charles Sturt University
Carla Valerio, Health and Physical Education Lecturer, Southern Cross University
The athlete we have seen so far at Paris is more relaxed, more mature and still giving us the performances of the best gymnast in the world, as she looks to increase her gold tally.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
