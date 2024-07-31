Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal Supreme Court Rules Trans Woman Is a Woman

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rukshana Kapali at her home in Patan near Kathmandu, Nepal, August 29, 2018. © 2018 Prakash Mathema/AFP via Getty Images The Supreme Court of Nepal has ruled that Rukshana Kapali, a transgender woman, should be legally recognized on all documents as a woman without having to submit to medical verification. The judgment is the latest in the court’s history of progressive rulings on sexual orientation and gender identity, which has earned Nepal a positive global reputation on LGBT rights.Following a 2007 supreme court order, authorities have been issuing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
