Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli Lawmakers Try to Block Torture Prosecutions

By Human Rights Watch
A standoff at Israel's Sde Teiman military base this week has thrown longstanding abuses against Palestinian detainees and the Israeli military's history of impunity for torture into stark relief.On July 29, Israeli military police arrested nine Israeli soldiers at the base…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
