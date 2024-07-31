Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Landmark Verdict in Stadium Mass Killings Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Eleven men accused of responsibility for the 2009 massacre and mass rape of pro-democracy protesters by forces linked to a former military junta, stand during their trial in Conakry, Guinea, September 28, 2022. © 2022 Souleymane Camara/Reuters (Brussels) – A Guinean court on July 31, 2024, convicted Guinea’s former self-declared president Moussa Dadis Camara, and seven others, in a landmark trial for rapes and killings of protesters in 2009, Human Rights Watch said today. The court also decided to reclassify all of the charges from ordinary crimes to crimes against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
