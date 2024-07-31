Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Convictions for crimes against humanity following 28 September 2009 massacre trial a historic moment

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the conviction today of eight persons for crimes against humanity notably following the murder of at least 156 persons, the rape and sexual violence inflicted to at least 109 girls and women on 28 September 2009 and the following days in Conakry, Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, […] The post Guinea: Convictions for crimes against humanity following 28 September 2009 massacre trial a historic moment appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Paraguay: Urgent Action on the threat to freedom of association
~ Bacteria and plants could help clean up toxic waste from gold mines – South African study
~ German colonialism in Africa has a chilling history – new book explores how it lives on
~ Nigeria under cost of living pressure: 8 essential reads on rising tensions
~ Killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh: what does it mean for the Gaza peace process?
~ Britain’s ‘broken’ water system: a history of death, denial and diarrhoea
~ Kamala Harris: why does the US struggle with the idea of a woman leader, when other countries don’t?
~ Even more expensive coffee prices are brewing, but there are some good reasons why
~ Why we really need to learn to love maggots - for the sake of our health
~ University finances are in a perilous state – it’s the result of market competition and debt-based expansion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter