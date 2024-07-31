Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh: what does it mean for the Gaza peace process?

By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
The killing of Hamas political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in an airstrike is likely to mean ceasefire negotiations in Gaza will be put on hold.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran, Iran, to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian, was a key player in the peace talks. It’s not clear how or when the peace talks, which were already fraught with major challenges and tensions, will be able to resume.

Though Israel has made no comment, numerous…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
