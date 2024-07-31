Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even more expensive coffee prices are brewing, but there are some good reasons why

By Jonathan Morris, Professor of History and Director Research Culture and Environment, University of Hertfordshire
The head of the Lavazza coffee empire has warned that coffee prices may rise more than 20% - why is this happening?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Paraguay: Urgent Action on the threat to freedom of association
~ Guinea: Convictions for crimes against humanity following 28 September 2009 massacre trial a historic moment
~ Bacteria and plants could help clean up toxic waste from gold mines – South African study
~ German colonialism in Africa has a chilling history – new book explores how it lives on
~ Nigeria under cost of living pressure: 8 essential reads on rising tensions
~ Killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh: what does it mean for the Gaza peace process?
~ Britain’s ‘broken’ water system: a history of death, denial and diarrhoea
~ Kamala Harris: why does the US struggle with the idea of a woman leader, when other countries don’t?
~ Why we really need to learn to love maggots - for the sake of our health
~ University finances are in a perilous state – it’s the result of market competition and debt-based expansion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter