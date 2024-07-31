Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we really need to learn to love maggots - for the sake of our health

By Yamni Nigam, Professor in Biomedical Science, Swansea University
For years, maggots have been a powerful tool in medicine, quietly excelling in the treatment of chronic wounds. But despite the clinical evidence supporting their efficacy, maggots remain an underused treatment. This isn’t…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Paraguay: Urgent Action on the threat to freedom of association
~ Guinea: Convictions for crimes against humanity following 28 September 2009 massacre trial a historic moment
~ Bacteria and plants could help clean up toxic waste from gold mines – South African study
~ German colonialism in Africa has a chilling history – new book explores how it lives on
~ Nigeria under cost of living pressure: 8 essential reads on rising tensions
~ Killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh: what does it mean for the Gaza peace process?
~ Britain’s ‘broken’ water system: a history of death, denial and diarrhoea
~ Kamala Harris: why does the US struggle with the idea of a woman leader, when other countries don’t?
~ Even more expensive coffee prices are brewing, but there are some good reasons why
~ University finances are in a perilous state – it’s the result of market competition and debt-based expansion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter