University finances are in a perilous state – it’s the result of market competition and debt-based expansion
By James Brackley, Lecturer in Accounting, University of Sheffield
Adam Leaver, Professor of Accounting & Society, University of Sheffield
David Yates, Senior Lecturer in Accounting, University of Sheffield
The higher education sector in the UK is in financial crisis. Over 60 institutions have announced severance or redundancy programmes, and around 40% expect to be in deficit in 2023-24.
The financial collapse of one or more universities is now a distinct…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 31, 2024