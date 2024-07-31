Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

University finances are in a perilous state – it’s the result of market competition and debt-based expansion

By James Brackley, Lecturer in Accounting, University of Sheffield
Adam Leaver, Professor of Accounting & Society, University of Sheffield
David Yates, Senior Lecturer in Accounting, University of Sheffield
The higher education sector in the UK is in financial crisis. Over 60 institutions have announced severance or redundancy programmes, and around 40% expect to be in deficit in 2023-24.

The financial collapse of one or more universities is now a distinct…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
