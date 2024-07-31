Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Can the Olympics survive the climate crisis?

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
The 2024 Olympic Games opened on the same week Earth recorded its hottest day ever.

A different kind of record-breaking will be animating competitors in Paris, but the climate crisis is making it hard for organisers to keep the tournament on track. A deluge that dumped a month’s…The Conversation


