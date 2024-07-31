Changes to U.S. dog import regulations: What they are and why they matter for dogs and for people
By Kiffer George Card, Assistant Professor in Health Sciences, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Kaylee Byers, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences; Senior Scientist, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
The CDC’s new rules for bringing dogs into the U.S., in effect Aug. 1, have been revised to make them less onerous. But they highlight the impact of such rules on the well-being of pets and people.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 31, 2024