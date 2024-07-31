Offshore wind farms connected by an underwater power grid for transmission could revolutionize how the East Coast gets its electricity
By Tyler Hansen, Research Associate in Environmental Studies, Dartmouth College
Abraham Silverman, Research Scholar, Ralph O’Connor Sustainable Energy Institute, Johns Hopkins University
Elizabeth J. Wilson, Professor of Environmental Studies, Dartmouth College
Erin Baker, Professor of Industrial Engineering Applied to Energy Policy, UMass Amherst
A big roadblock to offshore wind power is getting approval for onshore transmission lines. But what if there were fewer connection points, and power could flow both ways? Plans are underway.
- Wednesday, July 31, 2024