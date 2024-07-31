Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s military starts drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews – but the battle over serving ‘the army of God’ vs. the army of the state isn’t over, and points to key questions for the country’s future

By Michael Brenner, Professor of Jewish History and Culture at Ludwig Maximilian University and Abensohn Chair in Israel Studies, American University
In late July 2024, the Israeli military sent out the first 1,000 conscription notices to ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, following a unanimous Supreme Court ruling that the government must stop exempting them.

But will these Haredim, as the ultra-Orthodox are called in Israel, actually join the Israel Defense Forces and be followed by thousands more in the near future? It depends on whom they obey: the state authorities or their religious authorities.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada: Wet’suwet’en Chief Dsta’hyl declared first Amnesty International prisoner of conscience held in Canada
~ Indigenous suicide and incarceration are increasing, according to latest Closing the Gap report
~ Filling the silences in family stories − how to think like a historian to uncover your family’s narrative
~ Offshore wind farms connected by an underwater power grid for transmission could revolutionize how the East Coast gets its electricity
~ Voters become more polarized when presidential candidates take positions on issues in K-12 education
~ Jewish summer camps have been evolving for a century − but 2024 is a summer like no other
~ Chinese warships off Alaska and Cambodia highlight the role of near and far waters in sea power dominance
~ Harris brings joy to the presidential campaign − and GOP mockery of ‘laughing Kamala’ is nothing new to Black women
~ This Supreme Court has redefined the meaning of corruption
~ NRA legal judgment bans LaPierre but could signal the end of gun group’s fight with New York authorities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter