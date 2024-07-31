Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese warships off Alaska and Cambodia highlight the role of near and far waters in sea power dominance

By Colin Flint, Distinguished Professor of Political Science, Utah State University
Recent tensions between the US and China can be explained by the geopolitics of sea power and the geography of near and far waters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada: Wet’suwet’en Chief Dsta’hyl declared first Amnesty International prisoner of conscience held in Canada
~ Indigenous suicide and incarceration are increasing, according to latest Closing the Gap report
~ Filling the silences in family stories − how to think like a historian to uncover your family’s narrative
~ Offshore wind farms connected by an underwater power grid for transmission could revolutionize how the East Coast gets its electricity
~ Voters become more polarized when presidential candidates take positions on issues in K-12 education
~ Jewish summer camps have been evolving for a century − but 2024 is a summer like no other
~ Israel’s military starts drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews – but the battle over serving ‘the army of God’ vs. the army of the state isn’t over, and points to key questions for the country’s future
~ Harris brings joy to the presidential campaign − and GOP mockery of ‘laughing Kamala’ is nothing new to Black women
~ This Supreme Court has redefined the meaning of corruption
~ NRA legal judgment bans LaPierre but could signal the end of gun group’s fight with New York authorities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter