Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Respect Rights in Response to Balochistan March

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Baloch community demonstrate for greater rights in Gwadar, Balochistan province, Pakistan, July 28, 2024. © 2024 AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Pakistani authorities should exercise restraint in responding to demonstrations in Balochistan province, release all detained for peaceful protest, and restore internet access, Human Rights Watch said today.Since July 28, 2024, Pakistani authorities have detained hundreds of people in response to the Baloch National Gathering, a march seeking to raise awareness of human rights concerns in Balochistan.…


© Human Rights Watch -
