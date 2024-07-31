Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Did the king just get a pay rise? How the crown estate and the royal family’s income work

By Philip Murphy, Director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies and Professor of British and Commonwealth History, School of Advanced Study, University of London
The crown estate has just published its accounts for the last year, revealing record profits. This news was accompanied by indignant headlines about a massive pay rise for the royal family.

But behind these headlines is a much more complex picture. And as with so many aspects of the British monarchy, some very arcane laws and institutions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
