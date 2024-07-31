Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In defence of midges

By Alex Dittrich, Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Nottingham Trent University
As summer arrives, many people are escaping to the remote and tranquil corners of the UK for their holidays. However, in certain parts of the country, your peaceful retreat often comes with a familiar guest in the form of midges, tiny insects that gather by the thousands.

Most articles about midges are about how to avoid or kill them. But I am here to tell you why you should appreciate them. For all insects, no matter how annoying they are, have a useful purpose.

First though, it’s important to understand exactly what midges are.

Midges are flies, members of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
