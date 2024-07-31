Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Getting sick at the Olympics can seriously undermine podium chances – here’s what athletes should do to avoid illness during the Games

By Carla Baker, PhD Researcher in Exercise Immunology, Nottingham Trent University
Athletes getting sick during the Olympics is surprisingly common. During the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Summer Games, between 4-7% of athletes suffered from some sort of illness. The 2018 Winter Games were no better with 9% of competitors suffering from an illness. Upper respiratory infections


© The Conversation -
