Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Trump’s tactic to make Kamala Harris’s laughter ridiculous won’t work, according to Baudelaire

By Maria C. Scott, Associate Professor of French Literature and Thought, University of Exeter
When US Vice-President Kamala Harris began to be touted as President Joe Biden’s likely successor, Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump and his team wasted little time calling her “laffin’ Kamala Harris” on social media.

Subsequently, at a rally in Michigan on July 20, Trump used a similar formula: “I call her Laughing Kamala. You ever watched her laugh? She’s crazy. You know,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fela Kuti is more famous today than ever – what’s behind his global power
~ Did the king just get a pay rise? How the crown estate and the royal family’s income work
~ In defence of midges
~ One-third of Ukrainians would give up land for peace – but it’s not as simple as that
~ Getting sick at the Olympics can seriously undermine podium chances – here’s what athletes should do to avoid illness during the Games
~ Four ways to make AI algorithms more sustainable and better for consumers
~ Retirement as we know it is ending – it’s time to rethink the idea of working age
~ “I was blinded in one eye… but what saved my life was love”
~ Italy: New detention centres in Albania are a “stain on the Italian government”
~ Legionnaires’ cases in Melbourne are growing. Here’s what you need to know about this serious lung infection
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter