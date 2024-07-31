Tolerance.ca
Syria: Yezidi survivors of Islamic State atrocities abandoned to indefinite detention in north-east Syria

By Amnesty International
Thousands of Yezidi survivors of atrocities by the Islamic State armed group (IS) remain missing, including likely hundreds indefinitely detained in north-east Syria, Amnesty International said ahead of the 10-year anniversary of IS’s attack on the Yezidi community in Iraq. Beginning in August 2014, IS carried out a targeted attack on the Yezidi community in […] The post Syria: Yezidi survivors of Islamic State atrocities abandoned to indefinite detention in north-east Syria appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


