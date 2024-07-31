Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Legionnaires’ cases in Melbourne are growing. Here’s what you need to know about this serious lung infection

By Richard Bentham, Adjunct Associate Professor School of Biology, Flinders University
Melbourne is experiencing an “explosive” and unusual outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.

Since Friday afternoon, Victoria’s Department of Health has confirmed 33 cases (with ten more suspected) of this severe and sometimes life-threatening lung disease. Most of those infected have ended up in hospital.



Investigations are under…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “I was blinded in one eye… but what saved my life was love”
~ Italy: New detention centres in Albania are a “stain on the Italian government”
~ Hamas leader’s killing in Tehran likely to further escalate violence in Middle East
~ China strives to go green in South America's ‘Lithium Triangle’
~ About half the Asian migrants we surveyed said they didn’t fully understand how our voting systems work. It’s bad for our democracy
~ ‘Lacklustre’ and ‘disappointing’ – experts react to the government’s disability royal commission response
~ Australia’s 3.8% inflation rate is concerning, but not enough to trigger a rate rise
~ Only 15 known underwater internet cables connect Australia to the world – and they’re under threat from fishing boats, spies and natural disasters
~ What’s inflation – and how exactly do we measure it?
~ There’s a new 10-year plan for Australian schools. But will all states agree to sign on?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter