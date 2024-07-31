Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China strives to go green in South America's ‘Lithium Triangle’

By Alicia Chen
Lithium is essential for the global green energy transition. At the same time, the pursuit of “white gold” comes with significant environmental and social costs. The Andean Lithium Triangle is grappling with this contradiction.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ About half the Asian migrants we surveyed said they didn’t fully understand how our voting systems work. It’s bad for our democracy
~ ‘Lacklustre’ and ‘disappointing’ – experts react to the government’s disability royal commission response
~ Australia’s 3.8% inflation rate is concerning, but not enough to trigger a rate rise
~ Only 15 known underwater internet cables connect Australia to the world – and they’re under threat from fishing boats, spies and natural disasters
~ What’s inflation – and how exactly do we measure it?
~ There’s a new 10-year plan for Australian schools. But will all states agree to sign on?
~ Tanzania: Indigenous Maasai Being Forcibly Relocated
~ What’s the secret of genetic equality between the sexes? New platypus chromosome research may hold the key
~ Why the RBA is highly unlikely to lift interest rates next week, even as inflation climbs
~ An ambiguous foreign policy on Gaza risks undermining NZ’s global reputation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter