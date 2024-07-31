About half the Asian migrants we surveyed said they didn’t fully understand how our voting systems work. It’s bad for our democracy
By Fan Yang, Research fellow at Melbourne Law School, the University of Melbourne and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society., The University of Melbourne
Sukhmani Khorana, Associate Professor, Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture, UNSW Sydney
Participating in the Australian democratic system is not straightforward for newcomers. New research finds Australia should invest more effort into ensuring new migrants understand the voting system.
