Human Rights Observatory

‘Lacklustre’ and ‘disappointing’ – experts react to the government’s disability royal commission response

By David Roy, Lecturer in Education, University of Newcastle
Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
George Taleporos, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, Living with Disability Research Centre, La Trobe University
Laura Davy, Lecturer, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Sally Robinson, Professor, Disability and Community Inclusion, Flinders University
The federal government has only fully accepted 13 recommendations of 172 for which it has primary or shared responsibility with the states.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
