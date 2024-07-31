Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Indigenous Maasai Being Forcibly Relocated

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A group of Maasai women and men in traditional Maasai clothing and jewelry near Endulen, Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA), Arusha region, Tanzania, on June 22, 2023. © 2023 Human Rights Watch (Des Moines) –Tanzania’s government is forcibly relocating Indigenous Maasai residents from their homes and ancestral lands in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA), Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Before further relocations are planned or carried out, the Tanzanian authorities should restore essential public services and consult affected communities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
