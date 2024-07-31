Babies infected with syphilis are part of a growing tragedy – one that could be easily prevented
By Skye McGregor, Epidemiologist, The Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Belinda Hengel, Infectious disease researcher, UNSW Sydney
Robert Monaghan, Project officer, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Program, Surveillance and Evaluation Research Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Cases of infectious syphilis have risen sharply in the last decade, including in women in their reproductive years. That can lead to stillbirth, miscarriage or disability.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 30, 2024