Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 3 changes Australian sport must make after Volleyball Australia’s shocking abuse report

By Natalie Galea, Senior Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Mary Woessner, Lecturer in Clinical Exercise and Research Fellow, Institute for Health and Sport (iHeS), Victoria University, Victoria University
Victoria Roberts, Lecturer in Management, The University of Melbourne
Recently there have been three worrying reviews into Australian Olympic sports but much more needs to be done to protect vulnerable athletes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
