How drums tell the story of Black Arab heritage

By Amir Al-Azraki, Associate professor, Culture and Language Studies, University of Waterloo
In 2022, I embarked on learning to play two traditional drums used in the folk music of my hometown of Basra in southern Iraq. One is known as the “khishba,” with its music termed “Khashaba,” and the “maruwas” used in “al-Bahr” music. I took drumming lessons from Black Arab musicians, learning about the history and practical skills which I brought back to my music group in Mississauga, Ont.

The history of Black people in the Arab region is often told through the narrative of slavery. More recently, their cultural…The Conversation


