Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: UAE urged to free activists, mass school closures in Haiti, aid for Sudanese refugees in Libya

The United Arab Emirates must immediately release 43 activists who have been sentenced to life imprisonment for terror offences, independent UN human rights experts said on Tuesday. 


