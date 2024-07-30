Think you’re immune to crypto scams? You might be more at risk than you realise
By Levon Ellen Blue, Associate professor, The University of Queensland
Congcong Xing, Research Associate, Queensland University of Technology
Thu Dinh Xuan Pham, Senior Research Assistant, Griffith University
Our research looked at who was most vulnerable to cryptocurrency investment scams. One of the groups most at risk? Socioeconomically advantaged, financially literate Australians.
