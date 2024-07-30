How to manage conflicts and set examples when parenting your teenagers in a digital era
By Wendy Ellis, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, King's University College, Western University
Lynda Hutchinson, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology, King's University College, Western University
Many parents might be concerned about the time their teens spend online. However, by modelling healthy online behaviours and habits can set an example their kids can follow.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 30, 2024