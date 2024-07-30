Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s Health and Safety at Work Act is 50. Here’s how it’s changed our lives

By Mike Esbester, Principal Lecturer, Subject Area Lead in History, University of Portsmouth
On 1 June 1974, a fireball rose over the village of Flixborough, Lincolnshire. A chemical plant exploded, killing 28 people and injuring 36. It brought into sharp focus debates taking place at the time about health and safety at work, and beyond.

Making its way through parliament was the legislation that, on 31 July 1974, became the Health and Safety at Work Act (HSWA). As the HSWA turns 50, it’s important to understand…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities is broken in England – and how to fix it
~ How a global pact could tackle extreme heat
~ The climate is changing so fast that we haven’t seen how bad extreme weather could get
~ Fewer cities can afford to host the Olympics, but Paris 2024 may be clever enough to turn a profit
~ Public widely condemns abuse of politicians – even those they strongly disagree with
~ Driverless cars still lack common sense. AI chatbot technology could be the answer
~ Türkiye's Troubling Embrace of Syrian Groups Accused of Grave Crimes
~ UN rights office condemns forced evictions of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem
~ Pakistan: Repeated punitive crackdowns on Baloch protests must end
~ Women fishmongers in Kenya have had little choice in the widespread sex-for-fish culture, until now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter