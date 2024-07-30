Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How a global pact could tackle extreme heat

By Rachel Kyte, Professor of Practice in Climate Policy, University of Oxford
The global call to action aims to protect the most vulnerable, protect workers, boost resilience and limit further warming to stave off an era of ‘global boiling’.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
