Human Rights Observatory

The climate is changing so fast that we haven’t seen how bad extreme weather could get

By Simon H. Lee, Lecturer in Atmospheric Science, University of St Andrews
Hayley J. Fowler, Professor of Climate Change Impacts, Newcastle University
Paul Davies, Chief Meteorologist, Met Office and Visiting Professor, Newcastle University
Extreme weather is by definition rare on our planet. Ferocious storms, searing heatwaves and biting cold snaps illustrate what the climate is capable of at its worst. However, since Earth’s climate is rapidly warming, predominantly due to fossil fuel burning, the range of possible weather conditions, including extremes, is changing.

Scientists define “climate” as the distribution of possible…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
