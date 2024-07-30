Fewer cities can afford to host the Olympics, but Paris 2024 may be clever enough to turn a profit
By Sid Panayi, PhD Candidate in Sport Business, Loughborough University
Borja García, Reader in Sport Policy and Governance, Loughborough University
Many of the world’s best athletes are currently competing in the first Olympic Games to be held in Paris since 1924. The French capital is buoyant with excitement and its local businesses filled with paying tourists from all over the world. Indeed, it’s difficult not to be tempted into booking a weekend getaway to see the spectacle up close.
But are the Olympics really a good deal for host cities? The evidence suggests a resounding no. Host cities almost always blow their budget on the Games, having to invest heavily in specific sporting facilities, as well as accommodation and transportation…
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 30, 2024