Human Rights Observatory

Public widely condemns abuse of politicians – even those they strongly disagree with

By Rob Johns, Professor of Politics, University of Southampton
Reed Wood, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Sarah Yi-Yun Shair-Rosenfield, Professor of Politics, University of York
Shootings in America often prompt expressions of relief in the UK that a calmer and less violent society is in evidence. But few will have responded to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump with any complacency about the safety of politicians in Britain. The murders of two MPs, Jo Cox and David Amess, are still fresh in the memory.

At the beginning of the new parliamentary term, the House of Commons speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, said that he has “never…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
