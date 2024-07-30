Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Driverless cars still lack common sense. AI chatbot technology could be the answer

By Alice Plebe, Research Fellow in Machine Intelligence, UCL
A quick search on the internet will yield numerous videos showcasing the mishaps of driverless cars, often bringing a smile or laugh. But why do we find these behaviours amusing? It might be because they starkly contrast with how a human driver would handle similar situations.

Everyday situations that seem trivial to us can still pose significant challenges to driverless cars. This is because they are designed using engineering methods that differ fundamentally from how the human mind works. However, recent advancements…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
