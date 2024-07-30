Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye's Troubling Embrace of Syrian Groups Accused of Grave Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A member of Sultan Suleiman Shah, a faction of the Syrian National Army, holds a Turkish flag as he takes part in a military exercise in Afrin, Syria, October 31, 2021 © 2021 REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi Photos on social media picked up in the Turkish media on July 17 featured a warm welcome in Türkiye for two faction leaders of the Syrian National Army (SNA), a loose coalition of armed opposition groups Türkiye sponsors in areas of northern Syria it occupies. In one photo, the two leaders are welcomed by Devlet Bahçeli, leader of Türkiye’s Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi…


