Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights office condemns forced evictions of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem

The UN human rights office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory expressed concern on Tuesday over the forced evictions of over 80 Palestinian families in the Silwan area of occupied East Jerusalem.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities is broken in England – and how to fix it
~ The UK’s Health and Safety at Work Act is 50. Here’s how it’s changed our lives
~ How a global pact could tackle extreme heat
~ The climate is changing so fast that we haven’t seen how bad extreme weather could get
~ Fewer cities can afford to host the Olympics, but Paris 2024 may be clever enough to turn a profit
~ Public widely condemns abuse of politicians – even those they strongly disagree with
~ Driverless cars still lack common sense. AI chatbot technology could be the answer
~ Türkiye's Troubling Embrace of Syrian Groups Accused of Grave Crimes
~ Pakistan: Repeated punitive crackdowns on Baloch protests must end
~ Women fishmongers in Kenya have had little choice in the widespread sex-for-fish culture, until now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter