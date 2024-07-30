Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Verifying facts in the age of AI – librarians offer 5 strategies

By Tracy Bicknell-Holmes, Library professor, Boise State University
Elaine Watson, Librarian and Associate Professor, Boise State University
Jose Guillermo 'Memo' Cordova Silva, Library associate professor, Boise State University
The phenomenal growth in artificial intelligence tools has made it easy to create a story quickly, complicating a reader’s ability to determine if a news source or article is truthful or reliable. For instance, earlier this year, people were sharing an article about the supposed suicide of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s psychiatrist as if it were…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
