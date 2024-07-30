Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trees don’t like to breathe wildfire smoke, either – and they’ll hold their breath to avoid it

By Delphine Farmer, Professor of Chemistry, Colorado State University
Mj Riches, Postdoctoral Researcher in Environmental and Atmospheric Science, University of Colorado Boulder
When wildfire smoke is in the air, doctors urge people to stay indoors to avoid breathing in harmful particles and gases. But what happens to trees and other plants that can’t escape?

They may respond a bit like us, it turns out: Some trees essentially shut their windows and doors and hold their breath.

As atmospheric and chemical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
