Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Medieval England loved rumours, conspiracies and fake news about queens

By Gordon McKelvie, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Winchester
Gabrielle Storey, Lecturer in History, University of Winchester
If you enjoy a good bit of gossiping, England in the 15th century would have been a great place to live. The kingdom was awash with rumours and conspiracy theories, some true, some false. Given the century witnessed several instances of popular unrest and civil war, this is unsurprising since conspiracy theories have a tendency to spring up during times of societal crisis.

Discussions of conspiracy theories often lead into questions of where they came from, who believed them and how they were spread.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
