Medieval England loved rumours, conspiracies and fake news about queens
By Gordon McKelvie, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Winchester
Gabrielle Storey, Lecturer in History, University of Winchester
If you enjoy a good bit of gossiping, England in the 15th century would have been a great place to live. The kingdom was awash with rumours and conspiracy theories, some true, some false. Given the century witnessed several instances of popular unrest and civil war, this is unsurprising since conspiracy theories have a tendency to spring up during times of societal crisis.
Discussions of conspiracy theories often lead into questions of where they came from, who believed them and how they were spread.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 30, 2024