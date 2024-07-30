Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Holiday protesters are missing the big picture – there are ways to make tourism work for everyone

By Brendan Canavan, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Nottingham
As tourists sip their drinks at sunny pavement cafes this summer, they may feel slight unease that perhaps their presence isn’t entirely welcome. This season has seen a renewed wave of major protests against tourists for pushing out residents and homogenising culture in popular destinations.

Anti-tourist placards and gatherings have appeared in Portugal, Athens,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
