We now know what a brain looks like on psilocybin – but what does that tell us?

By Michiel van Elk, Associate Professor, Cognitive Psychology, Leiden University
Many studies have suggested that psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, might be useful in treating a variety of mental health conditions. But we don’t really know what’s going on at the level of “functional brain networks” – the communication pathways that connect different regions of the brain.

To get a better understanding of this, researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis scanned seven healthy participants’ brains multiple times, before, during and after…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
