Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Strictly scandal: how gaps and confusion in duty of care plague the television industry

By Emily Coleman, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, King's College London
The BBC is conducting an internal investigation after multiple allegations that participants on the broadcaster’s megahit dance competition, Strictly Come Dancing, have been bullied and abused during the rehearsal process.

The Strictly saga is the latest in a succession of duty-of-care scandals in television. In 2019, the suicides of two former Love Island contestants and a guest…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
