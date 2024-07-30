Tolerance.ca
Green energy for all: Zimbabwe will need a new social contract to roll out projects like solar power

By Ellen Fungisai Chipango, Research fellow, University of Johannesburg
Long Seng To, Joint Director STEER Centre & RAEng Engineering for Development Research Fellow, Loughborough University
The principles of ubuntu (a person is only human through others) should underpin the rollout of renewable energy in rural Zimbabwe if everyone is to get equal access to solar power.The Conversation


