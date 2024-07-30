Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rocket attack kills 12 children in Golan Heights – who are the Druze who live there?

By Erika Jiménez, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow at the School of Law, Queen's University Belfast
Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has threatened a harsh response to a rocket attack that on July 27 struck the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights, killing 12 children and injuring about 30 more.

Visiting the small town of Majdal Shams, where the children had been playing football when the strike occurred, Netanyahu blamed Hezbollah for the attack and said it would pay a “hefty price”. He said: “Our response will come, and it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan: Repeated punitive crackdowns on Baloch protests must end
~ Women fishmongers in Kenya have had little choice in the widespread sex-for-fish culture, until now
~ Verifying facts in the age of AI – librarians offer 5 strategies
~ Trees don’t like to breathe wildfire smoke, either – and they’ll hold their breath to avoid it
~ Childless women − cat ladies or not − have long played key roles in the Catholic Church
~ Flawed research into election fraud can undermine democracy and intensify polarization
~ Quantum information theorists are shedding light on entanglement, one of the spooky mysteries of quantum mechanics
~ Deadly strike in the Golan Heights risks opening new front in long-disputed territory
~ Rupert Murdoch’s real succession drama − why the future of his media empire could hinge on a legal effort in Nevada
~ Medieval England loved rumours, conspiracies and fake news about queens
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter