Egypt: New law threatens to reduce access to healthcare for millions

By Amnesty International
A new law privatizing healthcare in Egypt will jeopardize the accessibility and availability of health services, particularly for those lacking health insurance and/or living in poverty, Amnesty International said today. On 23 June, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ratified Law 87 of 2024 on health facilities, passed by Egypt’s parliament on 20 May, that allows the […] The post Egypt: New law threatens to reduce access to healthcare for millions appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
