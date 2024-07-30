Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For decades, governments have subsidised fossil fuels. But why?

By Bernard Njindan Iyke, Lecturer in Finance, La Trobe University
Why do governments still give billions to encourage fossil fuel production? The answer is often to shore up energy supplies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Egypt: New law threatens to reduce access to healthcare for millions
~ Rex Airlines’ future up in the air amid questions about viability of small airlines in Australia
~ Is Deadpool & Wolverine the hit Marvel needs? It’s entertaining – but it likely won’t cure our superhero fatigue
~ Australians like facial recognition for ID but don’t want it used for surveillance, new survey shows
~ From selfie injuries to viral stunts, social media can be risky for children. Could a ban help?
~ People seeking asylum detained in EU-funded “pilot” refugee camp on Samos
~ Greece: Unlawful detention on Samos must not become the blueprint for the EU Migration Pact
~ New home affairs minister Tony Burke heads to Indonesia to tackle terrorism and people smuggling
~ How Elon Musk allowed X to become a stalwart platform for Trump supporters
~ Powerhouse Museum acquires David Jones’ archive, brimming with forgotten stories of Australia’s past
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter